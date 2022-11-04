KeyCorp Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

