KeyCorp Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
UBER stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.