Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $127.00.

10/26/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $120.00.

10/17/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

