Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) in the last few weeks:
- 10/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $127.00.
- 10/26/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $120.00.
- 10/17/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.