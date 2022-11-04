Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 12.6% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.94. 46,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,027,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 11.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

