Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells $1,110,060.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.39. 149,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,655. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

