Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €43.70 ($43.70) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kion Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KGX opened at €23.36 ($23.36) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($81.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.88 and its 200-day moving average is €38.40.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

