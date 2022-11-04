KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Down 74.9% This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $4,488.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.22500097 USD and is down -28.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,320.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

