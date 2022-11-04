Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $192.08 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $192.08 million and approximately $49,241.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

