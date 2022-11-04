Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €129.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €129.00 ($129.00) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Trading Down 1.2 %

ETR KRN traded down €1.10 ($1.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €90.20 ($90.20). The company had a trading volume of 40,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a one year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.10 and its 200-day moving average is €83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.