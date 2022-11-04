KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $10.38 or 0.00049007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $3.43 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.31973712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012488 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

