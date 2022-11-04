Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,138.00

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Kujira has a total market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $71,138.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004926 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 93,586,103 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03600445 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,147.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

