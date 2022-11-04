KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Down 0.1%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €83.00 ($83.00) and last traded at €83.20 ($83.20). 746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.30 ($83.30).

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

