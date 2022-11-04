Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $308.21 million and $39.17 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $35.85 or 0.00170591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.08 or 0.32015045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.