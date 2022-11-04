Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,899,361.62 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 703,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

