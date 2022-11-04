Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,899,361.62 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 703,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.48.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
