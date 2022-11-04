L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

