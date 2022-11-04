L.M. Kohn & Company Has $270,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

