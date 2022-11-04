L.M. Kohn & Company Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $25,845,100. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $486.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.97 and its 200-day moving average is $545.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.