L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MCR opened at $6.37 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

