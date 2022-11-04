L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 8,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VIVO. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.