Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Up 2.9%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 9,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.