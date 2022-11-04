Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

LARK stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

