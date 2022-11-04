Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $8.16 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 761,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.27% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 81,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,309. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.