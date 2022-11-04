Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Garmin makes up approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 40.2% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,844. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

