Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 90,828 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,539. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

