Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.