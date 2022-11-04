Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $46,956.52 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $21,254.40.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $52.41. 1,889,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,615. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

