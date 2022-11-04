Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 52,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

ADSK stock opened at $194.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

