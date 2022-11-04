Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion. Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

LDOS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 942,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,578. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

