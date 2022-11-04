LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Hits $1.50

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007256 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $511,617.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.93 or 0.31565550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012328 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.