LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 39.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

