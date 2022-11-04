Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.38. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 168,557 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

