Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 212,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,895. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $42,356,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

