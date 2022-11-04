Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.81. 1,856,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.51 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.95.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

