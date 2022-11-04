Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 2.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $165,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,647,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $141.50. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,767. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.