Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.