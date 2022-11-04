Linde (ETR:LIN) Given New €355.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €350.00 ($350.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($363.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €320.00 ($320.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Linde Price Performance

ETR LIN opened at €303.60 ($303.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($244.00) and a 12-month high of €315.35 ($315.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €285.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €288.66.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

