Lindenwold Advisors Buys 107 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

