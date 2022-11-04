Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.35. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $227.15 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

