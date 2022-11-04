Lindenwold Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $108.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

