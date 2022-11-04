Lindenwold Advisors Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Announces Dividend

Shares of WSO stock opened at $261.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day moving average of $263.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.