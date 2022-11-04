Lindenwold Advisors Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.