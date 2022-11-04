Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.00 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

