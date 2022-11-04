Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $96.70 million and $7.92 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

