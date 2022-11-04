loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

