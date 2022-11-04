Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Snap alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -24.32% -25.57% -10.44% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Snap and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 27 8 0 2.13 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Locafy.

This table compares Snap and Locafy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 3.58 -$487.95 million ($0.69) -13.25 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snap beats Locafy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.