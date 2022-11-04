Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $484.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $491.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

