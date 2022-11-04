LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) versus Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Critical Survey

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 326.73%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 12.61 -$40.03 million ($0.94) -2.20 Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 2.48 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.95

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -304.61% -107.56% -53.86% Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -525.81% -58.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Aziyo Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.