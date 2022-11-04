LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.16 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $111.68 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.93 or 0.31740265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012397 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.