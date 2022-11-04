LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

