Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

LUMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 669,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

